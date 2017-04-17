China: 10 killed in bus accident

At least 10 people were killed and five others injured on Monday when a bus plunged into a river in southwest China’s Guizhou Province. The accident took place in Kaiyang, an outer county of the provincial capital Guiyang. The 19-seater bus, en route from Kaiyang to Weng’an county in Bouyei-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Qiannan, veered off a road bridge and fell into the river, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Four persons were also reported missing in the accident. Rescue operations are underway, the report said. Fatal road accidents are a serious problem in China, where traffic regulations are often flouted. The country’s frequently overcrowded long-distance buses are prone to accidents, with individual incidents regularly causing dozens of deaths.

