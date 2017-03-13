Hong Kong’s leader elected to top post of China’s advisory body

Some CPPCC delegates expressed concern regarding the probe when Leung was voted in as a CPPCC delegate earlier this month. (Representational Image) Some CPPCC delegates expressed concern regarding the probe when Leung was voted in as a CPPCC delegate earlier this month. (Representational Image)

Hong Kong’s outgoing Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying, who stonewalled pro-independence protests last year, was on Monday elected as vice chairman of China’s top political advisory body. Leung was declared elected as vice chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the closing meeting of the annual session of the top political advisory body. He was greeted by top Chinese leaders including President Xi Jinping.

“We congratulate him. He will be able to play a bigger role in exchanges between the mainland and Hong Kong in the future,” CPPCC spokesman Wang Guoqing said.

His appointment makes him to play a dual role of state leader and Hong Kong’s top official, which some argued violate the one country two systems formula agreed with the British during the merger of the city with China in 1997.

Leung’s elevation to the vice-chairmanship has raised questions over whether his dual role contravenes the “one country, two systems” principle.

Article 22 of the Basic Law, Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, states that no mainland Chinese authority shall meddle in the city’s internal affairs, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

Complicating the situation is the Hong Kong anti-graft investigation into a HK dollar 50 million payment that Leung received from Australian engineering firm UGL.

Some CPPCC delegates expressed concern regarding the probe when Leung was voted in as a CPPCC delegate earlier this month, the report said.

In Beijing he received full support.

Jonathan Choi Koon-shun, a CPPCC National Committee member from Hong Kong, said the election result is well-deserved for Leung, who has implemented the “one country, two systems” principle and the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

In dealing with the illegal “Occupy Central” movement, opposing “Hong Kong Independence” and addressing other major issues, he has been firm in stance and resolute in action, effectively safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, as well as Hong Kong’s overall interests, Choi was quoted as saying by state-run Xinhua news agency.