US Vice President Mike Pence says ‘no tolerance’ for white supremacists

By: AFP | Cartagena | Published:August 14, 2017 9:08 am
Pence's comments were in contrast to those of President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the violence Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which he failed to explicitly condemn white supremacists.
US Vice President Mike Pence today condemned far-right groups that staged a rally in Virginia that descended into deadly violence, saying there is “no tolerance for hate and violence.”

“We have no tolerance for hate and violence from white supremacists, neo Nazis or the KKK,” Pence said in response to a question at a news conference in Cartagena, Colombia, where he was on the first leg of a Latin American tour.

“These dangerous fringe groups have no place in American public life and in the American debate, and we condemn them in the strongest possible terms.”

Pence’s comments were in contrast to those of President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the violence Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which he failed to explicitly condemn white supremacists.

