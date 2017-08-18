Charlottesville incident: ‘Donald Trump failed at the simplest of political tests’

Composite image courtesy The Economist/The New Yorker Composite image courtesy The Economist/The New Yorker

Magazine cover arts of the New Yorker and the Economist slammed US President Donald Trump by portraying him as blowing at a KKK mask shaped sail and yelling through a KKK megaphone respectively. This is in light of his weak and equivocal denouncements of the Charlotteville white supremacist rallies which killed one activist protesting racism, Heather Heyer, and injured more when a van suddenly rammed into a crowd of them on Sunday, August 13. The self-identifying ethno-nationalists had marched to Charlottesville to protest against the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee, the Confederacy’s great general during the American civil war.

Trump took two days to condemn the KKK and the neo-Nazi groups, which angered Americans aplenty. Under immense pressure from the media, he finally allowed that the hate groups were “repugnant”. However, during an anti-media diatribe in the Tuesday press conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, he made a U-turn, claiming that there was “blame on both sides” and appeared to assert moral equivalence between neo-Nazis carrying signs with Swastikas, mouthing racial slurs and the activists protesting against racism. Little wonder then that a lot of Americans feel that Trump’s reeling back betrays his enduring soft spot for the white nationalists, in spite of the overt and aggressive racial hate and bigotry they wish to spread in the American community.

An early look at next week’s cover, “Blowhard,” by David Plunkert: http://t.co/VuBXtwJCUQ pic.twitter.com/zsDHVOBBQO — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) August 17, 2017

“President Trump’s weak pushback to hate groups – as if he was trying not to alienate them as voters – compelled me to take up my pen,” stated David Plunkert, the artist behind the new New Yorker cover who usually does not address political subjects in his work. “A picture does a better job showing my thoughts than words do; it can have a light touch on a subject that’s extremely scary,” he added in a statement to the New Yorker.

Donald Trump is politically inept, morally barren and temperamentally unfit for office http://t.co/xLDMtLclUw — The Economist (@TheEconomist) August 17, 2017

The Economist’s recent editorial responded to Trump’s repeated defense of the Confederate statues on Twitter.

…can’t change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson – who’s next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish! Also… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

“Mr Trump’s seemingly heartfelt defense of those marching to defend Confederate statues spoke to the degree to which white grievance and angry, sour nostalgia is part of his world view,” it stated. While admitting that Trump himself was not a white supremacist, the piece accused Trump of failing at “the simplest of political tests: finding a way to condemn Nazis” — the reason the US fought the last world war for. The act did earn him the praise of one: David Duke, former leader of the Ku Klux Klan.

Artist Sam Welty creates a chalk mural of Heather Heyer during her memorial service Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Charlottesville, Va. Heyer was killed Saturday, when a car rammed into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally. (AP Photo/Julia Rendleman) Artist Sam Welty creates a chalk mural of Heather Heyer during her memorial service Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Charlottesville, Va. Heyer was killed Saturday, when a car rammed into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally. (AP Photo/Julia Rendleman)

While the Time magazine did not have Trump on its cover, but instead went for a figure wearing jackboots, with the American flag draped around its shoulder, giving a ‘Heil’ salute.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd