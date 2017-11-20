Who was Charles Manson?

His fight was against the rich and famous of Los Angeles and triggered a race war against them by sending his disciples to carry out the heinous killings. His fight was against the rich and famous of Los Angeles and triggered a race war against them by sending his disciples to carry out the heinous killings.

Born on November 12, 1934, Charles Manson was one of the most notorious criminals that America has ever witnessed. He is seen as a symbol of insanity and violence in American pop culture. Considered as a hippie cult leader, Manson was in jail for the last fifty years. He made headlines after orchestrating nine murders at four locations, including the murder of pregnant actress Sharon Tate in Los Angeles in the summer of 1969.

Manson was born in Cincinati and spent his childhood at a reform school. He apparently never knew his biological father. His mother married one William Manson for a brief period from where he got his name. He was a petty criminal as a child who spent most of his life behind bars and was used to getting jailed since his childhood.

A failed musician, Manson became the leader of the Manson family, a murderous band of young drifters in California. He was found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in 1971 for the the seven brutal killings which later came to be known as the Tata-LaBianca murders, which were committed by Manson’s followers on two consecutive nights. However, Manson denied having ordered the Tate-LaBianca murders till the end of his life.

The slayings left the entire world shocked and was seen as the death of the era of peace and love. Having spent most of his life in correctional facilities, Manson did several odd jobs during the mid-fifties. He was a busboy, parking-lot attendant, car thief, check forger and a pimp during this period, while hopping in and out of prison.

His fight was against the rich and famous of Los Angeles and triggered a race war against them by sending his disciples to carry out the heinous killings. He emerged as the leader of a new social order. Gathering young followers around him in the late 1960s, Manson claimed to believe in a coming race war in America and thought that the black Americans would be put to blame after the killings, which in turn would start a race war in the country. He is even said to have told his followers that he was an incarnation of Jesus Christ.

Manson was turned down for parole a dozen times, most recently in 2012. He died of natural causes at Kern County hospital on November 19.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd