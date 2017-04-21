Charity worker returns to US after being detained in Egypt

The White House says an Egyptian-American charity worker freed after nearly three years of detention in Egypt has returned to the United States. Earlier this week a court acquitted the charity worker, 30-year-old Aya Hijazi, of charges of child abuse that were widely dismissed as bogus by human rights groups and US officials.

A White House official said on Thursday night that Hijazi and her husband, Mohamed Hassanein, an Egyptian, had arrived in the Washington area. The official was not authorised to discuss the case by name and requested anonymity.

Hijazi and her husband had established a foundation to aid street children in 2013, but they were arrested along with several others in 2014. Her case was on the agenda when President Donald Trump met earlier this month with Egypt’s president.

