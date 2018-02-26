Channel 4 documentary alleges Winston Churchill had a ‘secret affair’

Winston Churchill (File) Winston Churchill (File)

A controversial British documentary, “Churchill’s Secret Affair”, alleges the British leader had an illicit relationship with Doris Castlerosse, the great aunt of supermodel Cara Delevingne. The documentary has unearthed a 1985 interview with Churchill’s private secretary, Jock Colville, who revealed that he had an affair with Lady Castlerosse, reported Variety.

“I don’t think that in his 60 or 55 years’ married life he ever slipped up, except on this one occasion when Lady Churchill was not with him and by moonlight in the south of France, …. he certainly had an affair, a brief affair with … Lady Castlerosse as I think she was called. … Doris Castlerosse, yes that’s right,” Colville said on the tape, excerpts of which are voiced by an actor in the documentary.

The Channel 4 program will also focus on a portrait Churchill painted of Castlerosse and the British establishment’s attempt to retrieve it after her death. Menace Films has made the documetary. It will release in the UK on March 4.

