Central Michigan University shooting LIVE UPDATES: Two people dead, suspect still at large

Central Michigan University shooting LIVE UPDATES: Shots fired at varsity, suspect at large The incident comes at a time when the United States is witnessing serious public debates on gun laws. (Photo: Google Maps)

Gunshots have been fired at Central Michigan University, reported AFP. Two people have been shot at and have succumbed to their injuries. The University administration has clarified that the shot individuals are not students. An unidentified person is still at large. School authorities said police are responding to a report of shots fired at a residence hall at Central Michigan University.

Below are the LIVE UPDATES:

  1. 9:59PM
    02 Mar, 18
    Two dead, suspect still at large
  2. 9:18PM
    02 Mar, 18
    Two unidentified people shot at

    Two unidentified individuals have been shot at in Central Michigan University. It has not been confirmed whether the shot individuals have succumbed to injuries.

  3. 8:57PM
    02 Mar, 18
    Police urges students to take shelter

    The university informed on Friday morning that the report talks about Campbell Hall on its campus in Mount Pleasant. The university also informed that the suspect is still at large, and police authorities are urging students to take shelter.

