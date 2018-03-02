Central Michigan University shooting LIVE UPDATES: Two people dead, suspect still at large

Gunshots have been fired at Central Michigan University, reported AFP. Two people have been shot at and have succumbed to their injuries. The University administration has clarified that the shot individuals are not students. An unidentified person is still at large. School authorities said police are responding to a report of shots fired at a residence hall at Central Michigan University.
Below are the LIVE UPDATES:
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
- Mar 2, 2018 at 11:14 pmGuns do not kill people but hinduism immorality, labeled as a faith, called Christianity, does it to the human being.Reply
- Mar 2, 2018 at 10:39 pmMust be islamist pigs.Reply
- Mar 2, 2018 at 11:12 pmin a hindu stupid dream of a hog of hinduism racism by faith, in human form, by faith and his hindu filthy birth.Reply
Two unidentified individuals have been shot at in Central Michigan University. It has not been confirmed whether the shot individuals have succumbed to injuries.
The university informed on Friday morning that the report talks about Campbell Hall on its campus in Mount Pleasant. The university also informed that the suspect is still at large, and police authorities are urging students to take shelter.