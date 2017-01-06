Ceasefire violations in Syria are obstacle to talks: Turkey

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. (AP Photo/Ali Unal) Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. (AP Photo/Ali Unal)

Turkey’s foreign minister says the main obstacle to holding peace negotiations on Syria later this month is the cease-fire violations and he is calling on the UN Security Council to impose sanctions on those refusing to stop the violence. Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters at UN headquarters where he discussed Syria with new Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that if the talks go ahead in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana they will be based on a roadmap to peace agreed to by key powers in Geneva in 2012.

He said the latest list he received yesterday only has violations by pro-government supporters not a single one by the opposition. “This is not acceptable,” Cavusoglu said. “So this is the main obstacle.” Turkey and Russia brokered the cease-fire and are monitoring the violations.