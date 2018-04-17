CBS News mistakenly publishes former first lady Barbara Bush obituary

Former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush listen as the president accepts the party nomination at the Republican National Convention in New York. (Source: File/AP Photo) Former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush listen as the president accepts the party nomination at the Republican National Convention in New York. (Source: File/AP Photo)

Following reports that the US former first lady Barbara Bush has declined further medical treatment for her “failing health,” US television channel CBS News mistakenly published her obituary on Sunday, reported RT.

The story reportedly ran with the headline “DO NOT PUBLISH – Former first lady Barbara Bush d*es at age 92 DO NOT PUBLISH.” It was soon taken down from the CBS news website.

The first lines of the CBS News Article reportedly read, “Barbara Bush, the witty, gregarious matriarch of a political dynasty that propelled two of its members to the White House and dominated Republican politics for decades, has died after a series of recent hospitalizations. She was 92. A Bush family spokesman said Bush passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by loved ones.” Screenshots of the story that went viral on Twitter show that a family spokesperson was also quoted by CBS News, saying that “Bush passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loved ones.”

Barbara Bush, wife of former President George H W Bush on Sunday announced that she will not seek additional medical treatment but will instead focus on “comfort care.” Family spokesperson Jim McGrath who announced the statement did not indicate the nature of Bush’s illness but said that she had had a series of recent hospitalisations. “It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself — thanks to her abiding faith — but for others. She is surrounded by a family she adores, and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving,” the statement added, reported news agency AP.

