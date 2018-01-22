Catalonia’s Puigdemont arrives in Denmark without being detained

Catalan separatist leader Charles Puigdemont arrives at Copenhagen Airport, Denmark January 22, 2018. (Tariq Mikkel Khan/Scanpix Denmark via Reuters) Catalan separatist leader Charles Puigdemont arrives at Copenhagen Airport, Denmark January 22, 2018. (Tariq Mikkel Khan/Scanpix Denmark via Reuters)

Carles Puigdemont, the former leader of Catalonia, arrived on Monday in Denmark and left the airport without being detained, Reuters reporters said.

Spain’s state prosecution service had said on Sunday it would seek Puigdemont’s arrest if he travelled from Belgium to Denmark to attend a debate he is billed to host.

Reuters reporters at the airport saw him come through customs at Copenhagen airport a little after 0700 GMT, get in a car and leave. It was not clear where Puigdemont was headed.

The Danish state prosecutor was not immediately available for comment on whether Spanish authorities had issued an international arrest warrant. Nor could the state prosecutor’s office in Madrid immediately clarify whether an international warrant had been issued.

Puigdemont fled to Brussels in October after his regional government declared independence from Spain on October 27 following a referendum ruled illegal by Spanish authorities. Madrid also sacked his cabinet and imposed direct rule over the region.

