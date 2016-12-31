Catalan independence referendum ‘not possible’: Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy

Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (Source: REUTERS/Francois Lenoir) Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (Source: REUTERS/Francois Lenoir)

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Friday flatly rejected the possibility of a referendum in the northeastern region of Catalonia on a split from Spain, telling pro-independence politicians to desist from attempts to hold one next year.

The regional Catalan government has said it will hold a referendum on secession before September 2017, with or without consent from the central government, although they would prefer a consensual vote like the one Scotland held in 2014. Scots voted to remain part of the United Kingdom.

“It is not possible to hold a referendum that will do away with national sovereignty and the equality of Spaniards,” Rajoy told a year-end news conference, adding he was open to talks over other issues but the law was clear that a referendum was illegal.

“This is not going anywhere, I’m offering something which is a lot more reasonable – dialogue,” Rajoy said. “I ask that no more steps are taken in the opposite direction.” High unemployment and austerity cuts following an economic crisis have intensified a long-standing separatist movement in the wealthy northeastern region.

Catalans held a symbolic ballot on independence from Spain in 2014 following a legal block by the central government against a formal vote. Nearly two million Catalans voted in favour of seceding from Spain but turnout was low.

Many senior politicians involved in that vote, staffed by grassroots pro-independence organisations, have since faced sanctions or trials for pursuing measures which were deemed illegal by Spain’s Constitutional Court. Pro-independence parties came to power in the local Catalan assembly in 2015. Catalan President Carles Puigdemont said on Friday the region would hold the referendum in 2017 and carry out the people’s mandate ‘without delay or excuses’.

However, support for a break with Spain has ebbed over the past six months, a poll showed on Thursday. The number of Catalans who oppose secession stood at 46.8 percent in December, up from 45.1 percent in November and 42.4 percent in June, according to the regional authority’s official pollster.

Support for independence was slightly up from November at 45.3 percent, but down from 47.7 percent in June, when more people had declared themselves in favour of a split than against it.