Car bomb explodes in Saudi Arabia’s Qatif city: Reports

A car bomb exploded in Qatif city in eastern Saudi Arabia on Thursday. The explosion was heard in a community dominated by minority Shiites. Emergency vehicles were converging on the scene, according to Reuters. It was not immediately known if there were any casualties. Asking not to be identified, a witness said, “The explosion was very huge from Qatif on the Gulf coast.”

As per Reuters, a resident said that he heard a blast and saw smoke rising above an area that police had blocked off.

This is the second such incident in Saudi Arabia in the past week.

On Wednesday, at least two people were killed in a shooting in a private school in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh. No children were present during the incident. The shooter was apparently an Iraqi teacher who had been fired from the school.

