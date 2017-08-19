Car blast hits Syrian coastal city of Latakia: Manar TV

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported an explosion in the city saying it was likely caused by a car blast and said there were several injuries, with some in critical condition. (Photo: AP) The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported an explosion in the city saying it was likely caused by a car blast and said there were several injuries, with some in critical condition. (Photo: AP)

A car bomb on Saturday hit the Syrian port city of Latakia with reports of injuries, the Lebanese Hezbollah group’s al Manar television station and a monitor said. The television station flashed that an explosive laden car caused the blast in the Tashreen district of the city that lies in the mountainous heartland of President Bashar al Assad’s minority Alawite sect. It cited casualties but gave no details.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported an explosion in the city saying it was likely caused by a car blast and said there were several injuries, with some in critical condition.

