Canadian PM Justin Trudeau meets Syrian baby named after him

The Canadian prime minister meets his namesake (Source: Adam Scotti/Twitter) The Canadian prime minister meets his namesake (Source: Adam Scotti/Twitter)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday met a baby of Syrian refugees who was named after him as an honour. The prime minister on arriving the Calgary Stampede held the two-month-old Justin Trudeau Adam Bilan who was slept happily. PM Trudeau on holding the baby boy said, “‘This is Justin-Trudeau,’ and after a while, he said, “I appreciate that you named him after my name.”

According to a report in CBC News, on meeting the prime minister baby Trudeau’s mother said, “It was actually very good, it was amazing. I can’t believe that I met the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.” The family took refugee in Canada on February last year and their baby was born in Alberta, after few months. The country welcomed 163 Syrian refugees in December 2015, and till now more than 40,000 refugees took shelter.

The country had increased funding for language training for the refugees across the country, Canada’s minister for immigration, refugees and citizenship John McCallum said last year. He added, “And what makes me proud is not just that we got the job done, which we did – but there is still more to do – but really that if you compare Canada with other countries around the globe which are tending to close their doors to refugees, Canadians responded so overwhelmingly positively to the refugees.”

