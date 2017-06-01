Canada: Two arrested on child pornography charges in separate cases

The arrests in both cases were made after police tracked down the IP address from which the uploads originated. (Representational Images) The arrests in both cases were made after police tracked down the IP address from which the uploads originated. (Representational Images)

A 61-year-old man has been charged by police in Ottawa on allegations of possessing child pornography, Canadian news channel CTV news Ottawa reported.

The investigation reportedly began November last year after police were tipped off about an upload to cloud storage service OneDrive, which was later traced to an Ottawa-based IP address. On Wednesday, Ottawa Police conducted a raid at accused Paul O’Reilly’s residence and seized devices. He is facing one count of accessing child pornography and is due to appear in court on Thursday.

Earlier on Tuesday, police in Eatonia, Saskatchewan arrested a 54-year-old man after carrying out a search warrant at his residence. The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit reportedly began investigations against the man in early May after child pornography images were found in an online cloud storage.

