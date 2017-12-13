Canada to buy used Australian fighter jets

By: AP | Toronto | Published: December 13, 2017 1:13 am
- Virat Kohli marries Anushka Sharma: Shikhar Dhawan, Sourav Ganguly, R Ashwin, Saina Nehwal and other sports stars wish newly married couple
- 'Shame on you,' Sharad Pawar tells PM Modi for remarks against Manmohan
- After Cong's Alpesh Thakor claims Taiwanese mushroom is 'reason' for PM Modi's fairness, Twitterati offer more examples
Canada has ditched a plan to buy 18 Super Hornet jet fighters from U.S.-based Boeing and will instead buy 18 used F-18 fighters from Australia. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said Canada will stop doing business with Boeing if the US company doesn’t drop a trade complaint against Canadian plane maker Bombardier.
Boeing claims Bombardier’s new C Series passenger aircraft receives subsidies that give it an advantage internationally. Trudeau’s government said Tuesday it will assess companies’ overall impact on Canada’s economy before buying 88 additional fighter jets to replace its aging F-18s. The bidding process for the new jets will now get underway.
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App