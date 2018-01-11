Canada not pulling its Cuba diplomats over mystery illnesses

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Canada has no plans to withdraw its diplomats from Cuba (Photo via AP/File) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Canada has no plans to withdraw its diplomats from Cuba (Photo via AP/File)

Canada has no plans to remove diplomats from Cuba though at least eight people connected to its embassy appear to have had symptoms of a potential illness at the center of a rift in US-Cuba relations.

A senior official tells reporters the eight were among 27 it screened following US reports that two dozen US officials and family members had a range of unexplained symptoms that included nausea, dizziness, headaches and nosebleeds.

The official said the eight required follow-up treatment but no hospitalisation and there was no reason to close the embassy. Canadian investigators have not come up with an explanation for the illnesses.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said the symptoms are the result of an attack, but the FBI has found no evidence of one.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App