Canada minister addresses influx of asylum-seekers from US

The Canada and United States border crossing near Emerson, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP, File) The Canada and United States border crossing near Emerson, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Canada’s federal public safety minister is insisting resources are in place and laws are being enforced when it comes to the influx of asylum-seekers from the United States. Ralph Goodale today visited Emerson, Manitoba, a small border town that has seen some 200 illicit crossings so far this year. The Liberal Party member says the federal government is examining requests from Manitoba and Quebec for more help to pay for immigrant support services.

Watch what else is making news:



The surge of migrants has been prompted in part by a crackdown on immigration in the US. Some opposition Conservative Party members have called on the government to charge the migrants with crossing the border illegally. Goodale says those charges cannot be laid against people undergoing active refugee claims.