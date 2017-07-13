Cameroon twin blasts: At least 14 killed, 30 injured in suspected Boko Haram attack

Cameroon twin blasts: Two bombers, suspected to be members of the Boko Haram, blew themselves up in a busy market town in Cameroon today. (File) Cameroon twin blasts: Two bombers, suspected to be members of the Boko Haram, blew themselves up in a busy market town in Cameroon today. (File)

Twin suicide attacks in the central African country of Cameroon killed 14 people and injured over 30 on Thursday, reported news agency AFP. Two bombers, suspected to be members of the Boko Haram, blew themselves up in a busy market town, with restaurants, telephone cabins and kiosks, in the northeastern region of the country, local officials said.

“The town has been sealed off. Nobody can enter and nobody can leave,” the officials was quoted as saying by AFP. He added that some of the wounded were in “quite serious” condition. Cameroon’s Far North region has been targeted by suspected Boko Haram militants in the last few months, following a period of relative calm.

Boko Haram, an group affiliated with the Islamic State, originated in Nigeria, which borders Cameroon. Nearly 200,000 citizens of the Far North region have reportedly fled their homes due to the violence. Attacks in Chad and Niger are also frequent.

Meanwhile, Cameroon’s neighbouring Nigeria witnessed an attack on Wednesday where at least 15 people were killed after four suicide bombers detonated explosives. The attack, which took place in Maiduguri in northeast Nigeria, targeted civilian militia manning security posts.

Nigeria has been battling insurgency since early 2015, with the government now claiming to be on the verge of defeating militants. However, sporadic violence has been reported from the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd