Cameroon: Nine killed in suspected Boko Haram attack

The Boko Haram flag. (File) The Boko Haram flag. (File)

Seven attackers and two Cameroonian soldiers were killed in an attack by suspected Nigerian Islamic sect Boko Haram in Cameroon’s Far North Region on Saturday.

One Cameroonian army source who declined to be named told Xinhua the attackers launched attack on a base of Cameroonian forces in Soueram, in Far North Region bordering Nigeria, at around 2.00 a.m., but the attack was repulsed by the army.

According to the initial assessment, a total of seven bodies of the attackers were found at the scene. The source said the attack also left two Cameroonian soldiers killed.

The attack has not been claimed by any organisation so far, neither has an official statement been announced by the Cameroonian authorities.

