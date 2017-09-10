Cambridge University to hire sex assault adviser

Cambridge Unniversity (File) Cambridge Unniversity (File)

The UK’s reputable Cambridge University has advertised a new full-time post of a sexual assault and harassment adviser aimed to “bolster” advice and support available to a student. The new position will be part of the world-famous university’s counselling service and is believed to be the first for a British university.

The new position will be part of the world-famous university’s counselling service and aims to “bolster the advice and support available to a student”, the university said in reference to the job. According to the advert, the successful applicant will work with the police, the local sexual assault referral centre and Cambridge Rape Crisis.

It involves “individual work with students” and also “designing and running workshops for staff”. “The university is continuously and actively working to improve the prevention, response, support and investigation of all instances of harassment, hate crime and sexual misconduct,” a university spokesperson told the BBC.

“This new post has been created to supplement and bolster advice and support available to students through the college tutorial system, and in particular offer a source of specialist support to students,” the spokesperson said. It is reported that the new 40,000-pounds-a-year post was created following growing complaints by female students of inappropriate physical contact, wolf whistles and jokes about rape.

Last year, Oxford University started compulsory sexual consent workshops. The sexual consent course also covers legal aspects of consent and general sex education. According to the UK’s National Union of Students, one in five students across the UK experience some sort of sexual harassment in their first week of term.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App