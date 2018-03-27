Cambridge Analytica row: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg agrees to testify before Congress

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. (AP Photo) Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. (AP Photo)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before the United States Congress, CNNMoney reported on Tuesday. The report said that Zukerberg’s testimony can put pressure on Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to do the same. “The pressure from lawmakers, the media and the public has become too intense to justify anything less,” it said.

Earlier today, Zukerberg denied a request from British lawmakers to answer questions on the social network’s privacy practices. British Prime Minister Theresa May said she hoped Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg understood why people were concerned about alleged leaks of personal data, but it was up to him to decide whether to face a committee in Britain’s Parliament.

