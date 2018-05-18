Follow Us:
Friday, May 18, 2018
Travelling with your family? Important tips to know before booking a hotel Sponsored

Travelling with your family? Important tips to know before booking a hotel
Latest News
  • Cambridge Analytica files for Chapter Seven bankruptcy

Cambridge Analytica files for Chapter Seven bankruptcy

Cambridge Analytica and its British parent SCL Elections Ltd said earlier this month that they would shut down immediately and begin bankruptcy proceedings after suffering a sharp drop in business.

Curated by Shalini Rajvanshi | New Delhi | Updated: May 18, 2018 12:43:20 pm
cambridge analytica, cambridge analytica bankruptcy, facebook leaks, cambridge analytica company, chapter 7 bankruptcy, indian express Cambridge Analytica’s office in central London. (Photo: Reuters/Files)
Related News

Political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica has filed for voluntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy in a New York court late on Thursday, news agency Reuters reported. Cambridge Analytica LLC, which was at the centre of the Facebook data leaks controversy following charges of election meddling, listed assets in the range of $100,001 to $500,000 and liabilities in the range of $1 million to $10 million. The firm and its British parent SCL Elections Ltd said earlier this month that they would shut down immediately and begin bankruptcy proceedings after suffering a sharp drop in business.

After the announcement, speculations were rife that the political consulting firm would be resuscitated in the garb of two fresh firms to be put up in London. However, the company had declined any such possibility. “It’s the end of the show,” Nigel Oakes, the founder of Cambridge Analytica’s British affiliate, SCL Group, had told news agency Bloomberg on Tuesday.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now