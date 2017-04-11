California shooting: 2 adults dead, 2 students injured at elementary school

Emergency personnel respond to a shooting inside North Park School Elementary School on Monday, April 10, 2017, in San Bernardino, Calif. (Los Angeles Daily News via AP) Emergency personnel respond to a shooting inside North Park School Elementary School on Monday, April 10, 2017, in San Bernardino, Calif. (Los Angeles Daily News via AP)

At least two adults, including a teacher, were killed and two students injured in a classroom shooting on Monday at a Southern California elementary school, police and fire officials said. Allaying fears of any further threat to North Park School, Police chief Jarrod Burguan confirmed on Twitter that the investigators believe “the suspect is down”.

The injured students were immediately airlifted to a hospital after the attack, which is being described as a domestic dispute, San Bernardino City Unified School District spokeswoman Maria Garcia told local channel. According to police, their conditions were not immediately known.

“We believe the teacher knew who the shooter was,” Garcia said, adding that all other students were safe and they were being taken to a local college campus.

Soon after the incident, aerial footage showed students gathered on a field and a blacktop basketball court inside the campus as school buses lined up. Meanwhile, panicked parents ran up a sidewalk seeking information about their children but much to their anguish they were not able to learn immediately about what happened at the school.

San Benardino was the site of the December 2015 terror attack, in which 14 people were killed and 22 others wounded at a meeting of San Bernardino County employees. The city is known for its high rates of violent crime, especially homicides.

With inputs from AP

