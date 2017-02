California: Four killed, five missing in plane crash near Riverside

Smoke rises from a fire after a plane crashed in Riverside, Calif., Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. The deadly crash injured several when a small plane collided with two homes Monday shortly after taking off from a nearby airport, officials said. (Photo via AP) Smoke rises from a fire after a plane crashed in Riverside, Calif., Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. The deadly crash injured several when a small plane collided with two homes Monday shortly after taking off from a nearby airport, officials said. (Photo via AP)

Four people are killed and around five more are missing after a small plane crashed into two houses in a residential neighborhood in southern California, authorities said. The Cessna 310 aircraft crashed “under unknown circumstances” about a half-mile northeast of Riverside Municipal Airport yesterday, just east of Los Angeles, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor told AFP. The crash was reported at approximately 4.40 pm local time.

The city’s fire chief Michael Moore told journalists that five people were on the plane, which split apart when it hit two homes that authorities believe both had occupants inside.

One survivor, a teenage girl, was ejected from the aircraft and survived with minor injuries. A resident found in one of the burning homes remained in “very critical” condition as of Monday, Moore said. Authorities are actively searching for up to five people. Moore said it is unclear whether the four killed were aboard the plane or on the ground.

The plane passengers had departed from Riverside for San Jose.

According to Moore they had been in the Los Angeles area for a cheerleading conference.