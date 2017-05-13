California chopper warns people paddleboarding near 15 Great White Sharks, watch video

They are advising you exit the water in a calm manner. The sharks are as close as the surfline,” helicopter announcement said. They are advising you exit the water in a calm manner. The sharks are as close as the surfline,” helicopter announcement said.

A helicopter crew, flying above a California beach, came to the rescue of several people who were paddle-boarding in the water after spotting 15 Great White Sharks around them. A video posted online by Orange Country Sheriff Department showed several sharks swimming around the beach goers. The helicopter official, Deputy Brian Stockbridge informed the people in the water about the danger and asked them to get out of the water. “You are paddle-boarding next to approximately 15 great white sharks,” he said. “They are advising you exit the water in a calm manner. The sharks are as close as the surfline,” he added.

Watch Video | Cops track great white sharks near California beach

According to CBS news, Stockbridge later told reporters that people complied to the given instructions immediately. “Well, unlike normal, they pretty much complied immediately,” he said. According to Orange Country Register, three more Great White Sharks were spotted in the waters the very next day after the incident, during a scan of the shore. The area was not closed, as per the reports, but warnings signs were posted in the region with shark advisory.

