‘Buy American Hire American’ is the new mantra: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that ‘Buy American and Hire American’ is his new mantra as he vowed to “very strongly” enforce trade rules and stop “foreign cheating”. “We are going to very strongly enforce our trade rules and stop foreign cheating. Tremendous cheating. Tremendous cheating. We want products made by our workers, in our factories, stamped with those four magnificent words: Made in the US,” Trump said in his remarks at the unveiling of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner Aircraft.

“As your President, I am going to do everything I can to unleash the power of the American spirit and to put our great people back to work. This is our mantra: Buy American and Hire American,” he said amid applause from the audience.

Reminding the audience that he campaigned on the promise that he will do everything in his power to bring jobs back into America, Trump said it has already begun.

“Since November, jobs have already begun to surge. We’re seeing companies open up factories in America. We’re seeing them keep jobs at home. Ford, General Motors, Fiat-Chrysler –just to name a very, very few. So many more already. They are keeping and bringing thousands of jobs back in country because the business climate, they know, has already changed,” he said.

In Arizona, Intel announced it will open a new plant that will create 10,000 American jobs. They are spending billions of dollars, he said, adding that he is determined to make the US a business friendly destination. Trump said he is entirely focused on jobs.

“Jobs is one of the primary reasons I’m standing here today as your President, and I will never, ever disappoint you. Believe me. I will not disappoint you,” he said.

“I don’t want companies leaving our country, making their product, selling it back, no tax, no nothing, firing everybody in our country. We’re not letting that happen anymore,” he said.

Trump warned that there will be a very substantial penalty to be paid when they fire their people and move to another country, make the product, and think that they’re going to sell it back over.

Trump said he will not let his country be taken advantage of anymore in any way, shape or form.

“We love America, and we are going to protect America. We love our workers, and we are going to protect our workers. We are going to fight for our jobs, we are going to fight for our families and we are going to fight to get more jobs and better-paying jobs for the loyal citizens of our country. Believe me,” said the US President.