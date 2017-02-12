Eleven killed, Three injured in Bangladesh accident

At least 11 people were killed and three others injured on Sunday in a collision between a bus and a van in central Bangladesh. The bus collided with the van this morning in Narsingdi district, killing 11 passengers of the van, the DailyStar quoted the officer-in-charge of Belabo Police Station as saying.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, he said.

The mishap happened two days after 13 people were charred to death and 20 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a van hauling gas cylinders in Faridpur district.

Hundreds of people die in road accidents in Bangladesh every year. Bad roads and rash driving cause most of the accidents.