Bus accident leaves 34 dead in Madagascar

At least 34 people have been killed when a bus crashed in Madagascar. A bus carrying Christian worshipers fell into a steep ravine in Madagascar, police and hospital officials said. According to police, twelve badly-burned bodies have been recovered from the site, while hospital authorities confirmed 22 other fatalities.

