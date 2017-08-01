Bus accident leaves 34 dead in Madagascar

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 1, 2017 8:58 pm
At least 34 people have been killed when a bus crashed in Madagascar. A bus carrying Christian worshipers fell into a steep ravine in Madagascar, police and hospital officials said. According to police, twelve badly-burned bodies have been recovered from the site, while hospital authorities confirmed 22 other fatalities.
–More to follow
– AFP inputs
