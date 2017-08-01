Latest News
  • Bus accident leaves 34 dead in Madagascar

Bus accident leaves 34 dead in Madagascar

According to police, twelve badly-burned bodies have been recovered from the site, while hospital authorities have confirmed 22 other fatalities

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 1, 2017 8:58 pm
Madagascar Bus Crash, Bus Crash Madagascar, Madagascar Bus Accident, Bus Accident Madagascar, World News, Latest World News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Source: Google Map
Top News

At least 34 people have been killed when a bus crashed in Madagascar. A bus carrying Christian worshipers fell into a steep ravine in Madagascar, police and hospital officials said. According to police, twelve badly-burned bodies have been recovered from the site, while hospital authorities confirmed 22 other fatalities.

More to follow

AFP inputs 

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 01: Latest News