Burj Khalifa to be lit up in tri-colour to mark India’s 68th Reupublic Day

Dubai is one of the seven emirates of the UAE. Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade on Thursday.

By: PTI | Dubai | Published:January 25, 2017 6:57 pm
The building in Dubai, which stands at 823 metres, is named in honour of the ruler of Abu Dhabi and president of the United Arab Emirates Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, would light up tonight in tri-colours – saffron, white and green – to mark 68th Republic Day of India. “Tonight we celebrate India’s 68th Republic Day with a spectacular LED illumination of the Indian National flag on #BurjKhalifa! #India,” the official Twitter account of Burj Khalifa tweeted in both English and Arabic languages.

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade on Thursday.

