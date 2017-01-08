Brother of Florida airport shooting suspect says US govt failed him

Esteban Santiago, is shown in this booking photo provided by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, January 7, 2017. Courtesy Broward County Sheriff’s Office/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. THIS PICTURE WAS PROCESSED BY REUTERS TO ENHANCE QUALITY. AN UNPROCESSED VERSION HAS BEEN PROVIDED SEPARATELY Esteban Santiago, is shown in this booking photo provided by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, January 7, 2017. Courtesy Broward County Sheriff’s Office/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. THIS PICTURE WAS PROCESSED BY REUTERS TO ENHANCE QUALITY. AN UNPROCESSED VERSION HAS BEEN PROVIDED SEPARATELY

The brother of a man accused of killing five people at a Florida airport questioned Saturday why his brother was allowed to keep his gun after US authorities knew he’d become increasingly paranoid and was hearing voices. Esteban Santiago, 26, had trouble controlling his anger after serving in Iraq and told his brother that he felt he was being chased and controlled by the CIA through secret online messages. When he told agents at an FBI field office his paranoid thoughts in November, he was evaluated for four days, then released without any follow-up medication or therapy.

“The FBI failed there,” Bryan Santiago told The Associated Press. “We’re not talking about someone who emerged from anonymity to do something like this.” Speaking in Spanish outside his family’s house in Penuelas, the brother said: “The federal government already knew about this for months, they had been evaluating him for a while, but they didn’t do anything.”

Bryan Santiago said he noted that his brother was behaving differently when he returned from Iraq. “He sometimes couldn’t control his anger,” he said. “You could tell something had changed.” Bryan Santiago said that when he went to visit his brother in Alaska last August, he said Santiago told him he was hearing voices and felt he was being chased.

Authorities in Alaska on Saturday defended their interactions with Esteban Santiago. FBI Special Agent in Charge Marlin Ritzman told a news conference that Santiago broke no laws when he walked into the Anchorage FBI office “making disjointed comments about mind control.” He characterised Santiago as a “walk-in complaint,” which he said offices around the country receive daily.

Anchorage police were called to the office by the agency, told Santiago he was having “terroristic thoughts” and believed he was being influenced by the so-called Islamic State group and was taken to a mental health facility, city Police Chief Chris Tolley said. Santiago had left a gun and his newborn child in his vehicle when he went to the FBI office. Police held the gun until Santiago was released and contacted him about picking up the weapon, which he did on December 8, Tolley said.

Authorities would not confirm whether he used the same gun Friday. “There is speculation that it is the same gun. I have not received confirmation that it, in fact, is that gun,” Tolley said. In recent years, Santiago – a new dad – had been living in Anchorage. But there were signs of trouble. He was charged in a domestic violence case in January 2016, damaging a door when he forced his way into a bathroom at his girlfriend’s Anchorage home. The woman told officers he yelled at her to leave, choked her and smacked her on the side of the head, according to charging documents.

A month later, municipal prosecutors said he violated the conditions of his release when officers found him at her home during a routine check. He told police he had lived there since he was released from custody the previous month.