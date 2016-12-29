Brother kills mother of four in Pakistan over ‘honour’

The woman’s husband did not comment on his wife’s murder. The woman’s husband did not comment on his wife’s murder.

A mother of four in Pakistan was allegedly killed by her brother today in a suspected honour killing in the southern Sindh province, police said. Ghulam Hussain Gopang, the brother of the woman, was arrested following the incident in the Loung Gopang village near Kot Diji of Khairpur district, they said. Gopang confessed to have murdered his sister, saying he was motivated to commit the crime on the suspicion that his sister was in an illicit relationship with a local man, police said.

The woman’s husband, however, did not comment on his wife’s murder, the Dawn reported.

Every year, hundreds of women are killed in Pakistan by their male relatives for “dishonouring” the family.

In July, a high-profile murder of social media starlet Qandeel Baloch allegedly by her brother over “honour” prompted the government to pass a bill in the parliament invoking stronger punishments for those involved in such killings.