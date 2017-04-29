British Sikh hopes to become first turban-wearing MP

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, British Sikh MP candidate for Labour party Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, British Sikh MP candidate for Labour party

A British Sikh local politician has been selected by the Opposition Labour party as its candidate for the June 8 general election and hopes to become the first turban-wearing MP in the House of Commons. Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, known as Tan, will be hoping to hold on to the Slough constituency, where previous Labour MP Fiona Mactaggart won by a majority of 7,336 (15.2 per cent) in the 2015 election.

“I am humbled to be selected as Labour’s Parliamentary candidate for Slough and hope to have the honour of serving the town where I was born and raised,” said Dhesi, currently local councillor for Gravesham.

His selection by the Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) yesterday attracted some controversy as it goes against the party’s policy to select women for seats previously contested by women candidates. Mactaggart had announced her decision to step down earlier this month, along with a series of veteran Labour MPs who announced their decision not to contest in the next general election. Dhesi is being backed by representative group Sikh Federation (UK), which has set up a steering committee to lobby for greater Sikh representation in winnable parliamentary seats in the elections.

“We know there remains some controversy about Tanmanjeet’s selection, but this is a matter for the Labour National Executive Committee (NEC),” a spokesperson said.

“What we do know is Labour has selected a turban-wearing Sikh who has an excellent chance to become the first turban-wearing Sikh in the House of Commons and he will have our full support,” the spokesperson said.

Preet Kaur Gill, a Labour Councillor in Sandwell, is hoping to become the first female Sikh MP after she was selected earlier this week to replace Gisela Stuart MP in Birmingham Edgbaston and will be defending a majority of 2,706 (6.6 per cent).

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now