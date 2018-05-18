British Royal Wedding 2018: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make final preparations

The British Royal Wedding is just hours away. Prince Harry, grandson of Queen Elizabeth of the Commonwealths, will receive Meghan Markle as she walks down the aisle on Saturday, May 19. The ceremony is expected to be watched closely by millions across the globe on television sets and the web as it is telecast live from Windsor. The last time a British Royal Family social event generated this kind of buzz was in 2011 when Harry’s elder brother Prince William married Kate Middleton, who now have three children together.
Blogosphere is rife with speculation and rumours about the wedding menu, guest list, traditional versus contemporary setting, and, most importantly, what Markle will wear. While we already know that the royal couple has opted for a lemon and elderflower cake with buttercream icing, instead of the traditional fruitcake, we have no details as of now what the bridal gown will look like. Markle’s father not attending the wedding has also been a hot topic of discussion, which finally ended when she released a statement saying he will not walk her down the aisle due to health reasons.
Highlights
Meghan Markle-Prince Harry wedding: While we are yet to know the details of Meghan Markle's wedding dress, here is looking back at all the royal wedding dresses that took our breath away in the past because they were astonishingly beautiful.
Ahead of Meghan Markle-Prince Harry’s wedding; a look at history’s most beautiful royal wedding dresses
The Buckingham Palace on Saturday released a photo of the handwritten document in which Queen Elizabeth gives her consent for Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel in Windsor. The document, illuminated on vellum, features a design to the left of the text that incorporates a red dragon, the symbol of Wales. The design to the right features a rose, the national flower of the United States. Under British law, the first six people in the line of succession to the throne must obtain the queen's permission to wed. Harry was fifth in line when he and Markle got engaged. He was bumped to sixth with the birth of his brother's son Prince Louis last month. (Photo: Victoria Jones/Pool via AP)
In a break from tradition, the royal couple has decided to have a lemon and elderflower cake at their wedding. The cake will be coated with buttercream icing and topped with fresh flowers. This is a break from tradition as royal weddings usually have fruitcake on the menu. Cake designer Claire Ptak, who has been chosen to present the cake, told the BBC in an interview that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted to enjoy the flavours of the season, which is why they went for the non-traditional flavour.
Claire Ptak adds the finishing touches to one tier of the cake for the royal in the kitchens at Buckingham Palace. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)
Claire Ptak, owner of Violet Bakery poses for a photograph with a tier of the cake for the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the kitchens at Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)
Union Jack flags fly across the main shopping street in Windsor as preparations are in full swing ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (AP Photo)
The royal palace had revealed in a statement this week that Princess Charlotte, the three-year-old niece of Prince Harry, will be one of the six bridesmaids at the wedding. Her elder brother, four-year-old Prince George, will be a pageboy among the ten children chosen for the roles. (AP Photo/Files)
Hello. Welcome to our Blog. Britain's Prince Harry is set to marry Meghan Markle tomorrow in a ceremony in London. Their reception is expected to be attended by prominent personalities from the world over. Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates.