British Royal Wedding 2018: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make final preparations

The British Royal Wedding is just hours away. Prince Harry, grandson of Queen Elizabeth of the Commonwealths, will receive Meghan Markle as she walks down the aisle on Saturday, May 19. The ceremony is expected to be watched closely by millions across the globe on television sets and the web as it is telecast live from Windsor. The last time a British Royal Family social event generated this kind of buzz was in 2011 when Harry’s elder brother Prince William married Kate Middleton, who now have three children together.

Blogosphere is rife with speculation and rumours about the wedding menu, guest list, traditional versus contemporary setting, and, most importantly, what Markle will wear. While we already know that the royal couple has opted for a lemon and elderflower cake with buttercream icing, instead of the traditional fruitcake, we have no details as of now what the bridal gown will look like. Markle’s father not attending the wedding has also been a hot topic of discussion, which finally ended when she released a statement saying he will not walk her down the aisle due to health reasons.