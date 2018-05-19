Prince Harry made Duke of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle and Britain’s Prince Harry will be tying the knot today (Files) Meghan Markle and Britain’s Prince Harry will be tying the knot today (Files)

Prince Harry was given the title Duke of Sussex by his grandmother Queen Elizabeth on Saturday, the Buckingham Palace said in a statement. His American fiancee Meghan Markle will become the Duchess of Sussex after they get married today in a ceremony at St George’s Chapel in England’s Windsor Castle today. Harry also received the titles Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel. Queen Elizabeth had on Friday had given her formal consent to the wedding. The bride’s father Thomas will not be attending due to health reasons, however, in a break from tradition, the groom’s father, Prince Charles of Wales, will be walking Meghan down the aisle.

Thousands of fans of the royal family have been camping in the English town of Windsor to catch a glimpse of the royal couple after their wedding. The royal couple is scheduled to take a carriage ride in a 19-century horse-drawn vehicle through the centre of the town where fans have lined the streets to see them.

Prince Wiliam and his wife Kate Middleton had been conferred the title of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge when they had married in 2011. According to British royal tradition, the ruling monarch bestows titles on princes and their partners on their wedding day, along with titled from different constituent parts of the UK.

