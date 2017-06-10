British police arrest 27-year-old man in London Bridge attack probe

The British police investigating the attacks on London Bridge said they arrested a 27-year-old man in Ilford in east London on Friday, making the total number of people arrested in the case eighteen. The Metropolitan Police, in a statement posted on its website on Saturday, said the man was taken into custody at a police station in Berkshire and is being detained under the Terrorism Act.

On Thursday, the Met Police made three further terror-related arrests in London, which the force said were not related to Saturday’s London Bridge attack.

Eight people were killed when on June 3, a truck driven by Pakistan-born Khurram Shazad Butt, Moroccan-origin Rachid Redouane and Moroccon-Italian Yousef Zaghba, rammed into pedestrians at the London Bridge. The three men then stabbed people in nearby Borough Market.

