British PM Theresa May says Robert Mugabe’s resignation gives Zimbabwe a chance to be free

May added in a statement that Britain, as "Zimbabwe’s oldest friend", would do all it could to support the country.

By: Reuters | London | Updated: November 21, 2017 10:24 pm
robert mugabe, mugabe resigns, theresa may Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May and Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond visit an engineering training facility in the West Midlands, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday Robert Mugabe’s resignation gave Zimbabwe the chance to forge a new path, free from oppression. “The resignation of Robert Mugabe provides Zimbabwe with an opportunity to forge a new path free of the oppression that characterised his rule,” May said.

“In recent days, we have seen the desire of the Zimbabwean people for free and fair elections and the opportunity to rebuild the country’s economy under a legitimate government.” May added in a statement that Britain, as “Zimbabwe’s oldest friend”, would do all it could to support the country.

