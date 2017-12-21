British PM says Russia trying to weaponise information

Top News
"The Kremlin is seeking to undermine the international rules-based system and it will not succeed," she said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday that Britain and Poland are concerned about Russian attempts to weaponise information. “We have agreed today to bolster our cooperation to counter Russian disinformation in the region …. we are both deeply concerned by Russia’s attempts to weaponise information,” she told reporters during a visit to Poland, reports news agency Reuters.

  1. S
    Shibu
    Dec 21, 2017 at 10:54 pm
    Which rules ? rules to loot the world by creating tax havens ? rule to ignite war between India and Pakistan ? rules to have fraud audit firms ? Vodafone is following which rule ? Crain Energy is following which rule ? First you should learn rules, before teaching us.
