British PM Theresa May makes no change to top ministerial team

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to the media outside 10 Downing Street in London, Friday, June 9, 2017. Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election backfired spectacularly as her Conservative Party lost its majority in Parliament, throwing British politics into chaos.(Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

British Prime Minister Theresa May has made no change to her top ministers including finance minister Philip Hammond and foreign secretary Boris Johnson, her office said on Friday, a day after a national election.

Interior minister Amber Rudd, defence secretary Michael Fallon and Brexit minister David Davis will also remain in their posts, Downing Street said, after the Conservative Party’s weak performance in Thursday’s national election.

“No further appointments will be made this evening,” May’s office said.

Before the election there had been widespread speculation in the British media that May would replace Hammond if she won a large majority.

