British PM Theresa May calls for snap general election: What’s at stake

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May prepares to speak to the media outside 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain April 18, 2017. British Prime Minister Theresa May called on Tuesday for an early election on June 8, saying the government had the right plan for negotiating the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union and she needed political unity in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

British Prime Minister Theresa May has called for a general election to be held on June 8. For it to go ahead, the Prime Minister will need to get the approval of 2/3rd majority in vote in Parliament on Wednesday. She has already received the support of Labour and Liberal Democrat party leader so it’s likely the motion will be passed.

May was made PM in July 2016. She took over from former Prime Minister David Cameron who stepped down as PM last June when Britain voted for an exit from the European Union. It is possible that May would seek to gain a larger mandate for herself and increase her Conservative Party’s slim lead in the House of Commons. May’s party currently holds 330 out of 650 seats in the lower house of the British Parliament.

The process for formal exit from the European Union kicked off from last month. Brexit, as it is popularly called, is set to leave a long-term impact on every British national and even the international community which will be affected economically.

Till 2011, British prime ministers had the authority to call polls. After the Fixed-Term Parliaments Act was passed in 2011, the general election are to be held every five years, in May. The PM can call for the early poll if 2/3rd majority in parliament supports it.

May is expected to push the motion for the snap election on Wednesday. In a boost to May’s plans, Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the main opposition Labour Party, has also welcomed the proposal.

The trickiest challenge facing May for now is negotiations with the EU regarding Brexit. The negotiations will cover issues like trade, defence and economic resources. A larger mandate would give more space for her to move ahead with her government’s plans.

According to AP, opinion polls brought out last week on the elections have put May’s Conservative Party as the favourites. In all probability, the call could backfire on May as it did for Cameron when he lost a vote on EU only a year after being re-elected.

