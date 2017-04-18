British PM Theresa May on calling early elections: ‘Polls will guarantee certainty, stability’

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May prepares to speak to the media outside 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain April 18, 2017. Reuters/Stefan Wermuth Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May prepares to speak to the media outside 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain April 18, 2017. Reuters/Stefan Wermuth

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday called for an early general election on June 8, following a Cabinet meeting. “We need a general election and we need one now. We have at this moment a one-off chance to get this done… before the detailed talks begin,” May said, adding that the government had the right plan for negotiating the terms of Britain’s exit from the European Union, and she needed political unity in London. Explaining her change of heart on an early election, she said, “I have concluded the only way to guarantee certainty and security for years ahead is to hold this election”.

Standing outside 10 Downing Street, May said that tomorrow she would ask the House of Commons to back her call for an early election, just two years after the last vote, and three years before the scheduled date in May 2020. Since the Brexit vote, in June, when Britain had voted to leave the EU, the country had come together, May said, but the politicians had not. Political divisions “risk our ability to make a success of Brexit,” she said.

Currently, May’s Conservative government have a small majority with 330 seats in the 650 seats in the House of Commons. May said that “our opponents believe that because the government’s majority is so small, our resolve will weaken and that they can force us to change course” on leaving the EU. “They are wrong,” she said. “They underestimate our determination to get the job done and I am not prepared to let them endanger the security of millions of working people across the country.”

The prime minister said that if an election was not held soon, “the negotiations with the European Union will reach their most difficult stage in the run-up to the next scheduled election,” she added, “Division in Westminster will risk our ability to make a success of Brexit and it will cause damaging uncertainty and instability to the country.”

Britain has a Fixed-Term Parliaments Act under which elections are held every five years, but the prime minister can call snap elections if two-thirds of lawmakers are for it. Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the main opposition Labour Party, said he welcomed May’s decision “to give the British people the chance to vote for a government that will put the interests of the majority first.”

May had taken office in July 2016, after her predecessor David Cameron stepped down, following his failed attempt to get voters to back Britain staying in the EU. During her last nine months in office, May has ruled out calling early elections to get her own mandate a number of times. But on Tuesday she said she had “reluctantly” changed her mind.

