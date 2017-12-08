British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to visit Iran

Britain’s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson gives a speech at the Foreign Office in London December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Victoria Jones/Pool Britain’s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson gives a speech at the Foreign Office in London December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Victoria Jones/Pool

Britain’s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will raise the case of a British mother jailed in Iran when he travels to the country this weekend. The dual British Iranian national from north London was sentenced to five years in prison in the country in 2016 over allegations of plotting to overthrow the Iranian government, Sky News reported.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested during a family holiday, a trip in which the 38-year-old was showing her baby daughter Gabriella to her parents. Johnson’s two-day trip — his first to Iran — will include talks with Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and is aimed at improving ties between Britain and Iran.

