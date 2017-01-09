British foreign minister arrives in U.S. to meet Trump advisers-Ministry

By: Reuters | London | Published:January 9, 2017 1:29 am
Foreign minister Boris Johnson has arrived in the United States to meet close advisers to President-elect Donald Trump and senior Congressional leaders, Britain’s foreign ministry said on Sunday. “Following the successful meeting last month between the prime minister’s chiefs of staff and President-elect Donald Trump’s team, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is undertaking a short visit to the U.S. for meetings with close advisers to the president-elect and senior Congressional leaders,” a spokesman for the ministry said in a statement.
WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS
“The discussions will be focused on UK-U.S. relations and other foreign policy matters.”