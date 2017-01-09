Latest News
  • British foreign minister arrives in U.S. to meet Trump advisers-Ministry

British foreign minister arrives in U.S. to meet Trump advisers-Ministry

Britain's Foreign minister Boris Johnson has arrived in the United States to meet close advisers to President-elect Donald Trump and senior Congressional leaders.

By: Reuters | London | Published:January 9, 2017 1:29 am
Trupm, donald trump, Boris Johnson, us presidential elections, us elections, brexit, us presidential elections brexit, world news Britain’s Foreign minister Boris Johnson has arrived in the US to meet close advisers to President-elect Donald Trump and senior Congressional leaders. (Source: Express Photo)

Foreign minister Boris Johnson has arrived in the United States to meet close advisers to President-elect Donald Trump and senior Congressional leaders, Britain’s foreign ministry said on Sunday. “Following the successful meeting last month between the prime minister’s chiefs of staff and President-elect Donald Trump’s team, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is undertaking a short visit to the U.S. for meetings with close advisers to the president-elect and senior Congressional leaders,” a spokesman for the ministry said in a statement.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

“The discussions will be focused on UK-U.S. relations and other foreign policy matters.”

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 08: Latest News