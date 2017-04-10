British DJ Paul Oakenfold to perform world’s highest gig on Everest

British DJ Paul Oakenfold is set to perform on Tuesday morning (Image source: twitter.com/pauloakenfold) British DJ Paul Oakenfold is set to perform on Tuesday morning (Image source: twitter.com/pauloakenfold)

Influential British DJ Paul Oakenfold has reached Mount Everest’s base camp where he plans to host the “highest party on earth”, performing a set at 5,380 metres. As climbing season in Nepal kicks into gear, few of the mountaineers heading to the world’s highest peak were likely expecting to be joined by the three-time Grammy nominated artist and his dance beats.

Oakenfold — whose three-decade long career has included collaborations with Madonna and U2 — is due to perform a set at base camp on Tuesday morning.

“We are here now doing sound checks. We are really looking forward to the show tomorrow. Everyone is really excited here,” Oakenfold told AFP by phone from base camp today.

The 53-year-old artist said he had no trekking experience before he set out on the 10-day walk to Everest with a team of yaks and porters hauling the audio equipment needed for the event.

Oakenfold trained for four months before arriving in Nepal in between a hectic schedule of late night gigs, he said.

“I’m not going to pretend it was easy to get here… but it has been a wonderful trek. If you could see the view I’m looking at, it is very inspiring,” he said.

The world’s highest peak will provide a very different kind of high to Oakenfold’s usual shows, which often draw thousands of revellers.

“The audience will probably be sitting mostly. The air is so thin here, you will run out of breath quite quickly,” said Ranzen Jha, a Nepali DJ accompanying Oakenfold.

The gig is the first in the record producer’s SoundTrek series, aimed at drawing attention to the effects of global warming and raising money for charities.

Oakenfold is also raising funds to help survivors of Nepal’s devastating 2015 earthquake, which killed nearly 9,000 people and left thousands homeless, many of whom are still living in temporary shelters.

“I want to support in the rebuilding and to shed light on the environment. I would like to do my bit,” he said. But not everyone is keen on the idea, with some complaining that the renowned DJ is disturbing the peace and tranquility of the Himalayas.

