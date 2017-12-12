British Airways Mumbai-London flight diverted to Baku

One passenger tweeted that they were “stuck in Baku” due to technical fault, which involved smoke in the first class cabin (File) One passenger tweeted that they were “stuck in Baku” due to technical fault, which involved smoke in the first class cabin (File)

A British Airways flight from Mumbai scheduled to land at Heathrow airport here this evening was diverted to Baku in Azerbaijan after declaring a “general emergency”. Reports from passengers on board BA198 indicated that engineers were at work to fix a technical fault on the aircraft before it could resume its journey to London.

The flight, which was scheduled to depart from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport at 1315 hours took off after a delay of 3.40 hours earlier in the day. One passenger tweeted that they were “stuck in Baku” due to technical fault, which involved smoke in the first class cabin.

BA, along with a number of other airlines, had issued an alert earlier today that many of its flights will be disrupted due to heavy snowfall in the UK on Sunday. “Some flights will be disrupted today due to crew and aircraft being out of position following yesterday’s weather. Please check your flight status ahead of travelling to the airport,” a BA statement said.

Engineers in Baku are checking the aircraft, it said, adding, “we are awaiting more information about the situation”. The airline, however, did not share the number of passengers and crew on board the Boeing 777 aircraft.

