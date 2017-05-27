British Airways cancels flights from London’s Heathrow, Gatwick airports after IT failure

British Airways on Saturday cancelled all flights from London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage, says a Reuters report. “We have experienced a major IT system failure that is causing very severe disruption to our flight operations worldwide,” the airline said in a statement.
According to the Associated Press, “BA apologised in a statement for what it called an “IT systems outage” and said it was working to resolve the problem. It said in a tweet that the problem is global.”
We apologise for the current IT systems outage. We are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.
— British Airways (@British_Airways) May 27, 2017
