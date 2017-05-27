British Airways cancels flights from London’s Heathrow, Gatwick airports after IT failure

Latest News
The airways apologised in a statement for what it called an "IT systems outage" and said it was working to resolve the problem.

May 27, 2017
British Airways on Saturday cancelled all flights from London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage, says a Reuters report. “We have experienced a major IT system failure that is causing very severe disruption to our flight operations worldwide,” the airline said in a statement.

According to the Associated Press, “BA apologised in a statement for what it called an “IT systems outage” and said it was working to resolve the problem. It said in a tweet that the problem is global.”

More details awaited.

 

  1. J
    jayeshkrishna
    May 27, 2017 at 6:31 pm
    No wonder one of BA mistake cost me $ 1200 approx and chasing for a refund for last 5 months.... with no positive response..
