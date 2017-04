Britain’s Ruling Conservatives to Focus on Brexit, Energy in Poll: Minister

Britain’s ruling Conservative Party’s election manifesto will focus on Brexit and domestic concerns, such as strengthening the economy and putting a cap on energy prices, Work and Pensions minister Damian Green said on Sunday.

“The manifesto will deal with two big issues facing the country – one obviously is the Brexit negotiations … but the other half, which is equally important, is indeed the domestic agenda,” he told ITV’s Peston on Sunday programme. “There will be a lot about energy policy in the manifesto … I think that people feel that some of the big energy companies have taken advantage of them with the tariffs.”

