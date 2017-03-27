Britain’s Theresa May meets Sturgeon after blocking new independence bid

Theresa May Theresa May

Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday held her first meeting with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon since blocking Scotland’s bid for a second independence referendum. No details of what was widely expected to be a frosty meeting were immediately available. The pair met just a day before Scotland’s devolved assembly resumes a debate on independence that is expected to give Sturgeon authority to demand a second referendum.

Sturgeon, who left the talks with May without commenting, is pressing for a second referendum in the second half of 2018 or the first half of 2019, before Britain leaves the European Union, but May has told her “now is not the time.” Earlier, May said unity was crucial to Britain winning a good divorce deal from the European Union in talks that she will formally begin on Wednesday. She told staff working on international aid that together, the United Kingdom was “an unstoppable force”.

May is battling to keep the United Kingdom together after Britain’s vote to leave the EU revealed deep divisions, with England and Wales voting for Brexit, while Scotland and Northern Ireland supported staying in the bloc. She wants to try to stem demands in Scotland for a new independence referendum which could rip apart the world’s fifth largest economy and encourage nationalists in Northern Ireland to follow suit.

“As Britain leaves the European Union, and we forge a new role for ourselves in the world, the strength and stability of our union will become even more important,” she told staff from the Department for International Development in East Kilbride in southern Scotland. “When we work together and set our sights on a task, we really are an unstoppable force,” she added.

In an independence referendum in 2014, Scotland voted against breaking away by 55 to 45 percent. Sturgeon says May has all but ignored Scotland’s demands, such as maintaining preferential access to the EU’s lucrative single market – something London has ruled out.

Ahead of the meeting with Sturgeon, May’s spokesman had said the prime minister hoped to highlight areas where she believes the two sides can find agreement and plot a course forward, without having to have to hold a new independence referendum.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now