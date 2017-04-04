Britain to offer Jordan more trainers in anti-IS strikes

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May (Parliament TV/Handout via REUTERS) Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May (Parliament TV/Handout via REUTERS)

Visiting British Prime Minister Theresa May said Monday that her country would enhance training of Jordan’s air force, which has been carrying out strikes against Islamic State group targets as part of an international coalition against the extremists. May and Jordan’s King Abdullah II flew by helicopter to a military base on the outskirts of the capital of Amman where they greeted troops and inspected weaponry.

“We’ve been working with their armed forces, helping with training for some time now and we will be enhancing that,” she said.

She said Britain would work with Jordan’s air force, with training to take place in Jordan and the UK. May said the arrangement is mutually beneficial to the security interests of both countries.

Later on Monday, she held talks with Abdullah in Amman.

Jordan is a key member of the U.S.-led international military coalition against Islamic State, which holds territory in neighboring Syria and Iraq. The group is perceived as an internal and external threat to the kingdom.

